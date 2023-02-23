इंडियन आवाज़     23 Feb 2023 11:32:09      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Sumit Nagal crash out, Anirudh-Prashanth in doubles semis of Bengaluru Open 

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi / Bengaluru

Sumit Nagal went down 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 to Max Purcell in the singles, pre-quarterfinals of the DafaNews Bengaluru Tennis Open at the KSLTA Stadium here on Thursday.

However, the hosts had a reason to smile as doubles pair of Anirudh Chandrasekhar and N Prashanth reached the semi-finals, overcoming Benjamin Lock of Zimbabwe and Australia’s Akira Santillan 3-6, 6-4, 12-10.
Nagal, who had to fight through a tough three-setter against Nam Hoang Ly in the previous round, started off brightly winning the first set 6-4. The Indian was solid in all facets of the game and he did not lose a single point on his second serve.

Purcell looked shaky and could win only 33 per cent of his second serve points but the Australian harnessed his assets to better effect in the second set. Purcell, the defending Wimbledon doubles champion, upped his game a notch higher and used his booming serve to earn some quick points.
He effected a break in the eighth game for a 5-3 lead and then bagged the second set 6-3 with an easy hold.

The third set too offered a similar pattern as both the players held their serves till the 6th game. Purcell, though, looked more sorted of the two as the Aussie combined his big serves with equally powerful ground shots.


Purcell made the crucial break in the seventh game for a 4-3 lead and then held his serve to stretch the lead to 5-3. Under pressure to stay in the match, Nagal fought hard in the ninth game but Purcell clinched the break and sealed the game, set and match in his favour.  

Meanwhile, No. 5 seed Luca Nardi and Dimitar Kuzmanov also made their way into the Last-8 with contrasting wins. While Nardi fought hard against Jason Jung during his 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 victory, Kuzmanov thrashed Alibek Kachmazov 6-3, 6-4.  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سونےکی اسمگلنگ کے گروہ کا پردہ فاش- Gold Smuggling racket

ڈائریکٹوریٹ آف ریونیو انٹیلی جنس (ڈی آر آئی) نے نیپال کی سرحد ...

ترکیہ میں زلزلے کے بعد 15 لاکھ افراد بے گھر: یو این ماہرین

ترکیہ میں 6 فروری کو آنے والے زلزلے سے ہلاکتوں کی تعداد 41,000 س ...

یوکرین پر روسی حملے میں ہوئی ہلاکتوں پر انسانی حقوق چیف کو افسوس

یوکرین پر روس کے حملے کو ایک سال مکمل ہونے پر انسانی حقوق سے م ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Serum Institute to establish centre of excellence for Infectious Diseases & Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

AMN Serum Institute of India has announced the establishment of a Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla Centre of Excellence ...

Govt to set up north India’s first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village in Haryana

AMN / WEB DESK The government is going to set up north India's first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart