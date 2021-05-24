Sukruti Narayanan – New Director of Business Growth & Public Relations — MEWORLD– Australia

From our Correspondent :

MEWorld, an Australia-based Media and IT Conglomerate, has strengthened its top leadership team with the appointment of Ms. Sukruti Narayanan as Director, Business Growth & Public Relations. In her new role, Sukruti will spearhead business growth, public relations, and marketing efforts with an aim to build a strong brand equity and foster deeper relationship with the stakeholders and audience. She will lead content, creative media, sponsorships, and collaborations to redefine the customer experience.

The appointment comes amid MEWorld’s OTT platform recording a 15% growth in viewership month-on-month.

Srihari Kommineni

On the occasion, Srihari Kominenni, Founder & CEO, MeTV and MEWorld, said: “Sukruti is a seasoned communication expert with diverse experience across sectors. Her nuanced understanding of business development and engagement strategies will be instrumental in building a strong brand salience with our esteemed patrons. The appointment will bolster our expansion efforts as we aim to redefine the infotainment landscape and deliver an overall positive impact to all the communities, be it business or student or talented mums or start-ups!”

Sukruti comes with over a decade of experience in the communications and public relations domain. Sukruti joins MEWorld from Optus, wherein she was a Sales Coach and successfully led the transition of the customer service team to the sales function. Her strong passion for people engagement promoted the adoption of growth conversations with every customer, which resulted in an exponential increase in sales month-on-month.

Commenting on her appointment, Sukruti Narayanan, Director, Business Growth & Public Relations, Sukruti said: “MEWorld is a visionary in entertainment and media space of OTT platform. I am excited to be a part of this brand journey, as it aims to make deeper inroads into this sector. I look forward to crafting the MEWorld story in an engaging and innovative way and would like to break the geographical boundaries, make MEWorld accessible to the global audience and work towards the 1M global user milestone. In my capacity as the Director, my first announcement will be the launch of ME Magazine, to promote positive journalism globally.”

Before Optus, she served as a Global Manager for C4F Awards – Producer Start-up Day & Global Partnership Strategist at the World Communication Forum, wherein she spearheaded event curation and collaboration with global companies within a challenging timeline.She has also been the Co-Founder of the Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Foundation (RAIF), a non-governmental organization working in the technology sector. Sukruti has curated over 80 in-house events reaching over 500,000 students through various outreach programs. She has also mentored over 3000 college students through her “Prime Movers Program”. She established a credible Advisory board and was mentored by the former late President of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

She was part of the Organizing Committee of “Sansad Ratna Awards”, an award to felicitate the top-performing members of the Indian Parliament for over 5 years. Currently, she is the International Ambassador for the awards which is organized by Prime Point Foundation, a Chennai based NGO doing social work. She was also the editorial member of the oldest national monthly ezine – PreSense, an idea by the then (late) President , Dr. APJ Kalam to promote positive journalism.