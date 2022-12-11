FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Dec 2022 11:04:18      انڈین آواز

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu takes oath as Himachal Pradesh CM

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / SHIMLA

Senior Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu took oath as the New Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh at a grand swearing-in ceremony held at historic ridge ground in Shimla today. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri also took oath with him. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath to both.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new Government in Himachal was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, State Party President Pratibha Singh, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot among other senior congress leaders.

Image

Sukhu son of HRTC bus driver is a grassroots politician who has vast organizational experience in the hill state. Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu a four-time MLA from Nadaun, was a former chief of Congress in the state and has been part of NSUI and Youth Congress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Mr. Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on taking oath as Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. In a tweet, Mr. Modi assured all possible cooperation from the Centre to further the development of Himachal Pradesh.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ایئر انڈیا کے کیبن کریوکے لیے نئے ضابطے پر تنازع

جاوید اخترہندوستانی ایئرلائن کے لیے اخلاقی آداب کے نئے قوان ...

بیرون ملکوں میں ہندوستانیوں کی کا میابی کا راز

یہ ایک عام بحث ہے کہ ہندوستانی نژاد لوگ بیرون ملک بڑی کمپنیوں ...

شعبہ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ریسرچ اسکالر/ طلبا سمینار کا انعقاد

(نومبر 30 نئی دہلی)شعبہ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart