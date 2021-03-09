Sugar production in country during current sugar season 2020-21 estimated to be at 310 lakh Metric Tonnes

AMN

The sugar production in the country during the current sugar season 2020-21 is estimated to be at 310 lakh Metric Tonnes as against the estimated domestic consumption of 260 Lakh Metric tonnes. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Raosaheb Danve said that till February this year, 222 Lakh Metric Tonnes of sugar has been produced by the domestic sugar mills.

He said, in order to evacuate the surplus stock of sugar, the Government has allocated a mill-wise export quota of 60 Lakh Metric Tonnes for export during the current sugar season. Besides, the Government is encouraging sugar mills to produce ethanol from sugarcane juice, sugar, sugar syrup and B-Hy molasses to divert excess sugar.

The Minister said, the Government has also fixed remunerative prices of ethanol from various feedstock to encourage sugar mills to divert excess sugar.