Sudan’s paramilitary force announces 72-hour ceasefire ahead of Eid

PM Modi to chair high-level meeting on the situation in Sudan

AMN / WEB DESK

Sudan’s paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has announced a 72-hour ceasefire. The announcement comes after nearly a week of fierce fighting that has left at least 350 people dead and pushed tens of thousands to flee the country. The ceasefire came into effect today at 6 AM local time and coincides with the beginning of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr. However, rival Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) have made no comment regarding the ceasefire.

A violent power struggle broke out last weekend between the SAF under General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the RSF led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. There have been a series of failed attempts at ceasefires, with both sides trading blame for violating the terms. The UN has warned that between 10,000 and 20,000 people, mostly women and children, have fled Sudan amid bitter fighting there, to seek safety in neighbouring Chad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on Sudan. Sources said he will review the situation relating to Indians in that country.

Yesterday, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York and discussed the worsening situation in Sudan, and United Nations Secretary-General appealed to the warring factions to observe a three-day truce over Eid and allow civilians to reach safety.