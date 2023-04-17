Sudan: Fierce fighting between army and paramilitary group continues

AMN

In Sudan, fierce clashes have been reported across the country as fighting between the army and a paramilitary group continues to spread. According to a report, at least 59 civilians were killed and several injured including three U.N. workers. The United States, China, Russia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the U.N. Security Council, European Union, and African Union have appealed for a quick end to the hostilities that threaten to worsen instability in an already volatile wider region.

The escalation came on the second day of clashes between the army and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitaries. It was the first such outbreak since both joined forces to oust veteran Islamist autocrat Omar Hassan al-Bashir in 2019 and was sparked by a disagreement over the integration of the RSF into the military as part of a transition towards the civilian rule.

Both sides have made sweeping but unverified claims about the amount of territory they control.

The Sudanese army said it had taken hold of RSF bases in Port Sudan, Kasala, Kadaref, Demazin, and Kosti. The RSF claimed to occupy sites in Omdurman and Darfur, as well as Merowe Airport in the north.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has expressed grief over the death of the Indian national identified as Albert Augestine working in Sudan succumbed to his injuries. In a tweet, Jiashankar said, the Embassy is making all efforts to extend the fullest assistance to the family.