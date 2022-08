AMN

Election Commission has reiterated that submission of AADHAAR in Form 6B is voluntary. In a tweet, the Commission said no entry in electoral roll shall be removed on the ground of non-submission of AADHAAR. The new form 6B, which came into effect on the first of this month, has been introduced for collecting Aadhaar number of existing electors to authenticate the entries in the electoral rolls and make it error-free.