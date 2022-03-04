Study in India meet 2022 inaugurated in Dhaka

AMN/ WEB DESK

The two day long Study in India (SII) 2022 meet was inaugurated in Dhaka on Friday. The event organised by the High Commission of India was inaugurated by the Education Minister of Bangladesh Dr. Dipu Moni and High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Dipu Moni said that educational exchange between the two countries will further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries. She said that students of today have the responsibility to find solutions for the common issues like poverty that are faced by the countries of South Asia.

Pointing out that Bangladeshi students were the 3rd largest foreign student community in India, High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami said that the Study in India campaign is also an opportunity to connect the next generations of the two countries in profitable and mutually beneficial enterprises.

A large number of students from various educational institutions took part in the event. They explored the opportunity for studying abroad provided by some of the best colleges and universities in India. A total of 19 educational institutions from India are taking part in the Education Fair in Dhaka. The Study in India meet will be organised in Chittagong on March 7 for the benefit of Bangladeshi students.

The Study In India programme is a flagship project launched by the Ministry of Education in 2018. The programme is designed to encourage the global student community to pursue higher education in India. It helps facilitate the student fraternity from all across the globe to come and experience the best of academic learning from the top institutions in India. Since its inception, Study In India has drawn in students from more than 150 countries spanning across SAARC, Africa, South-East Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle-East.