Students in age group of 14 and 21 in rural & urban settings benefit from Electoral Literacy Clubs in Karnataka

AMN

Under SVEEP activities, Electoral Literacy Clubs are started in Karnataka to educate the young and first time voters about the election and its significance in the demographic system of governance. The Clubs comprising students in the age group of 14 and 21 in rural and urban settings are benefitting from it. The Electoral Literacy Club engages school and college students through interesting activities and hands-on experience on electoral rights and the electoral process of registration and voting.

The Electoral Literacy Clubs organise activities and games to stimulate and motivate students to think and ask questions. This will strengthen the culture of electoral participation among the young and future voters.

