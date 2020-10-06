Strong Indian squad for the Esports World Championship Qualifiers

Harpal Singh Bedi/ New Delhi

National champions Moinuddin Amdani (PES 2020), Abhinav Tejan (Tekken7) and four-member Team Random (Dota 2) will represent India at the Regional Qualifiers of the 12th Esports World Championship which is scheduled online from October 20 to November 20, with a aim for spot in Finals

This year’s edition of the Esports World Championship will witness a record 60 countries taking part in it. The matches will be streamed live on IESF’s official channels.

Due to COVID-19 , Esports World Championship, has remodeled their format with a mix of online and offline competitions. The participating countries will compete against the teams allotted in their respective regions while the winner of each region will proceed to the World Championship Finals which will be played offline in Eliat, Israel.

Regional Qualifiers will see 10 different regions taking part where Indian contingent is placed in the South Asia Region alongside Sri Lanka, Nepal and Maldives.

A new addition this year to the gaming list has been DOTA 2, which is fast taking over the number and followership charts globally and India is also getting into this game in a big way. Indian challenge at the world stage will be represented by Team Random who won the Dota 2 national championship title recently.

The team, comprising Omkar Urunkar, Khaja Hussain, Amit Malwal, Omkar Gharat and Akshay Dhodi, are eager to make a mark at the world’s top event. “Our strength will be our team combination and a glimpse of what we can do was shown during the national championship.” said Urunkar .

“Indian contingent will be a tough one to beat, I’m pretty confident that they will not just give tough competitions but also aim for a podium finish. With the pandemic still creating a havoc world over, the initial rounds will all be played online and this change in the gaming format will auger well with Indian and it can be anybody’s game. I wish the team all the very best,” Lokesh Suji, Director of Esports Federation of India, said.

Mumbai gamer Amdani, who defended his national title in PES 2020, will make his second appearance at the World Championship opined “Representing the country at the global level is always an honor for any player. There was tough competition in the national championship this year but I managed to defend my title and I am looking forward to making my country proud at the Championship,”

Talking about participating in his fifth International Esports Federation’s (IESF) tournament, Tekken7 national champion Tejan said: “I’m very excited and confident going into this year’s World Championship. This year it can be anybody’s game while competing virtually the pressure will be on everyone and whoever can manage mental pressure will be on the winning side. At our end we are already working hard and giving our best.”