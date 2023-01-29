Strong earthquake of magnitude 5.9 kills 3 and injures more than 300 people in northwest Iran

AMN

In Iran, at least three people have been killed and more than 300 injured in an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck northwest part of the country near the border with Turkey yesterday. Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported that a number of officials, including the Interior Minister and rescue officials, have flown to the city of Khoy to monitor rescue efforts.

The news agency said that two cities and 87 villages are affected by the quake. The earthquake was triggered at a depth of seven kilometers under the ground. Major geological faultlines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.