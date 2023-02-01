इंडियन आवाज़     01 Feb 2023 01:13:39      انڈین آواز
Strong and healthy society is possible only with women empowerment: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu has said that a strong and healthy society is not possible without women empowerment. She said, women empowerment is not just an issue of social justice, but is also crucial for economic development.

President Murmu was addressing the 31st foundation day celebration of National Commission for Women in New Delhi on Tuesday evening. She said, low participation of women in the workforce is a major hindrance in the overall development of the country.

The President said, a more active role of women would be helpful in making India one of the largest economies of the World and achieving the target of five trillion dollar economy well before set time.

The President also urged all citizens to work towards creating an environment where all women can fully participate and contribute in the socio-economic, cultural and political spheres significantly.

Expressing concerns over the gender discrimination, President Murmu said that examples of female foeticide are also seen in well educated parts of the country which is a matter of worry. She
emphasized that it is not only the responsibility of the government but of the whole society to change this situation.

In her address, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani reiterated government’s commitment of empowering women of all sections of the society. She said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has taken a slew of initiatives to empower the women. She added toilets made under Swachh Bharat Mission have remarkably reduced the drop-out rate of girl child in the schools.

President of National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma and Minister of State for Women and Child Development Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai were also present on the occasion.

