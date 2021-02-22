Strike by pro Aung San Suu Kyi groups hit Myanmar badly

AMN/ WEB DESK
Massive strike called by pro Aung San Suu Kyi groups hits Myanmar badly. Police began to disperse protesters in the capital, Naypyitaw, as businesses around the country shut following nation wide strike.
Three weeks after seizing power, the junta has failed to stop daily protests and a civil disobedience movement calling for the reversal of the Ist February coup and release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
There were protests in cities and towns across the country , from the northern hills on the border with China to the central plains, the Irrawaddy river delta and the southern panhandle.