Strike by govt employees for old pension scheme is illegal; Maharashtra govt tells Bombay HC

Published On:

AMN

The Maharashtra Government has informed the Bombay High Court that the ongoing strike by state government employees seeking restoration of the Old Pension Scheme is illegal. A division bench of Acting Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep Marne was hearing a plea seeking directions for immediate withdrawal of the ongoing strike.

Appearing for the government, Advocate General Dr. Birendra Saraf today informed the Court that the state government is also willing to file an application in support of the plea seeking withdrawal of the strike.

The petitioner pointed out that public health service employees working in State-run hospitals, sanitation workers and teachers are also on strike. He claimed that employees proceeded on an illegal strike, ignoring the affirmative steps announced by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde that a committee had been set up to look into their demands.

While issuing notices to all respondents and employee unions, the court specifically asked the Maharashtra Government about steps taken to reduce inconvenience that may be caused to the general public. Posting the matter for further hearing on 23rd March, the court said people have the right to protest but the government has to ensure steps are taken so that no one suffers.

