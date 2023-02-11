Strict Anti-Copying Law comes into force in Uttarakhand with provision of 10 crore rupee fine & life imprisonment

AMN/ WEB DESK

The country’s strictest Anti-Copying Law has come into force in Uttarakhand. Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh has approved the Uttarakhand Competitive Examination (Measures for Prevention and Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Ordinance 2023 yesterday, February 10.

Raj Bhavan has taken this step within 24 hours. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked Governor for approving the proposal. Under this Anti-Copying Law, a provision to impose a fine of 10 crores rupees along with life imprisonment or 10 years in jail for the copycat mafia. Apart from this, there is also a provision to attach the property of the copying mafia.