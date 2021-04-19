Strict action to be taken against those indulging in black marketing of Remdesivir drug: Govt

AMN
The black marketing and hoarding of Remdesivir are being strictly monitored in the country and States have been asked to take strict action against those indulging in such malpractices.
Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda today held a meeting with Pharma Secretary in New Delhi to review the availability of Remdesivir. Mr Gowda said the Centre is in regular touch with manufacturers and weekly production plans have been prepared in consultation with them.
He added that the manufacturers have agreed to ramp up production and additional sites in this regard have been approved. The Minister said Remdesivir Production will be doubled in the coming weeks.