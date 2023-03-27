Strategic Leh-Manali Highway reopens for traffic in record time

AMN

The Strategic 427 km long Leh-Manali Highway is reopened for traffic, in a record time, yesterday. The highway is an alternate axis to the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh Highway. The road connects Ladakh to the rest of India via Manali.

In a ‘Golden Handshake’ ceremony organised at Sarchu, bordering Village between Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh the two snow clearance teams met on Saturday.

Project Himank Chief Engineers Brig Gaurav Karki and officiating Chief Engineer Project Deepak Col Vishal Guleria declared the highway clear of snow and open.

The entire snow clearance operations was executed by BRO’s Project Himank in Ladakh and Project Deepak in Himachal Pradesh working simultaneously for the challenging operation in sync.

Border Roads Organization engineers and workforce have to negotiate four important and high altitude passes including Bara-lacha La, Nakee La, Lachung La and Tang-lang La on this axis.

The highway is strategic for the movement of the armed forces and their supplies and wares to forward areas in Ladakh region that borders both China and Pakistan, as well as connecting the people of Ladakh to India.