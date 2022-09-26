Stock Market : Sensex Sheds 953 Points, Nifty Holds 17,000 Amid Weak Cues

WEB DESK

Indian shares fell on Monday in broadbased selling, tracking Asian peers, as investors shunned equities on renewed worries over economic growth in the face of a high-interest rate environment.

On the other hand, the rupee plunged to a fresh all-time low against the US dollar amid foreign fund outflows, which further dented investor sentiment.

The BSE Sensex plunged 953 points (1.64 per cent) to close at 57,145, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 311 points (1.80 per cent) to 17,016.

On the 30-share BSE Sensex pltform, Maruti Suzuki was the top laggard, shedding 5.49 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, ITC, Axis Bank, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, and IndusInd Bank. On the flip side, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, TCS, Nestle India, and Wipro were the gainers, climbing up to 1.28 per cent.

In the broader market, the BSE Smallcap gauge tumbled 3.33 per cent and the Midcap index fell by 2.84 per cent.

All the BSE sectoral indices, except IT ended lower, with realty falling 4.29 per cent, auto (3.86 per cent), utilities (3.72 per cent), power (3.71 per cent), commodities (3.32 per cent), energy (3.17 per cent), oil & gas (3.10 per cent) and telecommunication (2.97 per cent).

A total of 2,925 firms declined, while 660 advanced and 122 remained unchanged.

On Friday, the BSE benchmark had tanked 1,020 points (1.73 per cent) to settle at 58,098 points, while the Nifty had plummeted 302 points (1.72 per cent) to end at 17,327 points.

“Nifty fell for the fourth consecutive session driven by weak global cues and a falling rupee. Global risk assets including equities extended their selloff on Monday as fears of faster inflation and global recession continued to rise,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

