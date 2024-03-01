Stock market March 1: Sensex surges 1,200 points, hits new high

BSE Sensex and Nifty50 touched a record highs following reports Indian economy growth by 8.4% in Q3. Sectors like Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal, PSU Bank, and Oil & Gas surged. Global markets were upbeat. US inflation data and foreign investor buying supported the market rally.

AMN

Amid reports of strong Q3 GDP report and positive US inflation data BSE Sensex surged over 1,200 points to fresh record high of 73,574. Its NSE counterpart Nifty50 also hit a new peak as it topped 22,300 mark for the first time. The market capitalisation of all listed companies on BSE increased by Rs 3.23 lakh crore to Rs 391.18 lakh crore.