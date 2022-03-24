FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Mar 2022 03:15:49      انڈین آواز

Steeplechaser  Avinash Sable  sets  new  National  Record

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi

Thiruvananthapuram, 23 March : Steeplechaser  Avinash Sable stole the limelight as he created  a new  National Record while quarter miler Priya H Mohan and discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur shared top honours in the women’s events.  in the Indian Grand Prix 2 Athletics  here today.

Competing for the first time in the 3000m Steeplechase, since the Olympic Games in Tokyo last year, Avinash Sable (Maharashhra) stayed on the heels of Balkishan (Haryana) who set a good pace from the start.

The Olympian shifted gears with three laps to go and came home in 8:16.21, shaving off 1.91 seconds from his own record set in Tokyo.

In the women section ,Kamalpreet Kaur had two throws past the 60m mark, with her sixth and final effort producing the winning result in 61.39m for her.

Priya H Mohan  dominated the  women’s 400m sprinter  beating  vastly experienced MR Poovamma to second place yet again clocking a personal best time of 52.37 seconds, a 0.21-second improvement over her previous best secured in the Inter-University Championships in Bhubaneshwar last month. Poovamma came up with  52.44 seconds . Jisna Mathew claimed  the bronze medal with  53.40.

The men’s quarter-mile produced some sparks as well with 21-year-old Rajesh Ramesh (Tamil Nadu) stunning Kerala’s Noah Nirmal Tom with a burst of speed on the home stretch.

Rajesh Ramesh finished in a personal best time of 46.09 seconds, improving on the 46.35 that he clocked in finishing third in the Indian Grand Prix 1 on March 13.

The results:

Men

100m (collated from A & B races): 1. Tamil Arasu (Tamil Nadu) 10.66 seconds; 2. Aswin KP (Kerala) 10.70; 3. Ritik Malik (Delhi) 10.78.

400m (collated from A, B & C races): 1. Rajesh Ramesh (Tamil Nadu) 46.09 seconds; 2. Noah Nirmal Tom (Kerala) 46.19; 3. Muhammed Ajmal (Kerala) 46.29.

800m (collated from A & B races): 1. Ankesh Chaudhary (Himachal Pradesh) 1:48.27; 2. Mohammed Afsal (Kerala) 1:48.65; 3. Krishan Kumar (Haryana) 1:48.66.

3000m Steeplechase: 1. Avinash Sable (Maharashtra) 8:16.21 (New National Record. Old: 8:18.12, July 30, 2021, Tokyo); 2. Shankar Lal Swami (Haryana) 8:36.37; 3. Atul Poonia (Rajasthan) 8:53.15.

400m Hurdles: 1. T Santhosh Kumar (Tamil Nadu) 50.15 seconds; 2. MP Jabir (Kerala) 50.40; 3. Dhaval Mahesh Utekar (Gujarat) 51.37.

Triple Jump: 1. Eldhose Paul (Kerala) 16.95m; 2. Abdulla Aboobacker (Kerala) 16.70; 3. Gaily Venister Devasahayam (Tamil Nadu) 16.09.

Shot Put: 1. Aniket (Uttarakhand) 17.42m; 2. Adhish Ghildiyal (Uttarakhand) 16.48; 3. Prajwal Shetty (Karnataka) 14.42.

Discus Throw: 1. Prashant Malik (Haryana) 54.18m; 2. Arjun (Delhi) 51.37; 3. Sachin Suhag (Haryana) 49.18.

Women

100m: 1. NS Simi (Karnataka) 11.79 seconds; 2. AT Daneshwari (Karnataka) 11.83; 3. PD Anjali (Kerala) 11.87.

400m: 1. Priya H Mohan (Karnataka) 52.37 seconds; 2. MR Poovamma (Karnataka) 52.44; 3. Jisna Mathew (Kerala) 53.40.

800m: 1. EB Arptitha (Karnataka) 2:11.44; 2. Priscilla Daniel (Kerala) 2;12.47; 3. Stephy Sara Koshy (Kerala) 2:13.49.

3000m Steeplechase: 1. Parul Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh) 9:38.29; 2. G Maheshwari (Telangana) 10:52.49; 3. 

400m Hurdles: 1. Anu Raghavan (Kerala) 58.53 seconds; 2. R Vithya Ramaraj (Tamil Nadu) 58.55; 3. Pragyan Prasanti Sahi (Odisha) 59.22.

Triple Jump: 1. B Aishwarya (Karnataka) 13.94m; 2. Karthika Gothandapani (Tamil Nadu) 13.08.

Shot Put: 1. Ramneet Kaur (Uttarakhand) 13.86m; 2. Shilpa (Karnataka) 11.93.

Discus Throw: 1. Kamalpreet Kaur (Punjab) 61.39m; 2. Nidhi Rani (Haryana) 50.96; 3. Sunita (Haryana) 47.36.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Steeplechaser  Avinash Sable  sets  new  National  Record

Harpal Singh Bedi Thiruvananthapuram, 23 March : Steeplechaser  Avinash Sable stole the limelight as h ...

Chess : 14-year old Shivika stuns Grand Master Laxman

Shivika Rohilla Harpal Singh Bedi  In a major upset, 14 year old Shivika Rohilla  stunned  Grandmaste ...

Jehan Daruvala finishes second in the opening Sprint race in Bahrain

Harpal Singh Bedi  Jehan Daruvala  finished commendable  second in  season-opening round of the Formula ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart