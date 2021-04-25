Steel companies are doing their best to supplement Oxygen supply: Govt

WEB DESK
Government has said that Steel sector companies are doing their best to supplement Medical Oxygen supply in the country. Yesterday, the steel sector produced over three thousand 470 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen. This is higher than its capacity. Ministry of Steel has said that this was possible as most units have reduced the production of Nitrogen and Argon and are only producing liquid medical oxygen.
All out efforts are being made to enhance the production of liquid oxygen and for dispensing the same. All oxygen plants whether in private or public are working 24×7. Steel plants are also filling oxygen cylinders and supplying to states and hospitals.