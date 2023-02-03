इंडियन आवाज़     03 Feb 2023 06:42:24      انڈین آواز
State’s inclusive development became a role model to nation: Telangana Governor

AMN

Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan today, February 3, said the state’s inclusive development has become a role model to the entire nation. She addressed the joint session of the State Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council this afternoon at the Assembly, as the Budget Session of the state Legislature commenced.

She said the state is progressing in a phenomenal manner on every front and the extraordinary success could be possible only due to the able leadership and hard work of public representatives and skilful employees. Stating that development and welfare are the dual priorities of the government, she said the per-capita income has doubled to over 3.17 lakh rupees during the current fiscal ever since the state formed in 2014. She assured that the same spirit of development will continue in the days to come.

Earlier, the Governor has been accorded a warm welcome and chairman G. Sukhender Reddy, Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao accompanied the Governor to the podium. The Business advisory meeting which is in the meeting now will decide the agenda of the session.

