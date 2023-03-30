इंडियन आवाज़     30 Mar 2023 02:56:52      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

States impotent, not doing anything to curb hate speeches: Supreme Court

Leave a comment
Published On: By

“The most important thing for a man is dignity. If your dignity is being demolished on a regular basis by things that are said… Someone says ‘Go to Pakistan’… These are people who chose to stay here. They are our brothers and sisters…” remarked Justice Joseph.

AMN / WEB DESK

The Supreme Court on Wednesday made some strong observations as it heard a contempt plea seeking directions to regulate hate speech. A bench of Justice KM Joseph and Justice BV Nagarathna noted that hate speech is a vicious circle and the state governments have become ‘impotent’ and do not act in time.

Hate speeches will end the moment politics and religion are segregated, the bench observed. “When politicians stop using religion, all this will stop. We have said in our recent verdict also that mixing politics with religion is dangerous for democracy,” Justice Joseph said.

“These keep happening because politicians keep playing such games. Don’t use religion in politics. The moment politics and religion are separated it will end,” remarked justice KM Joseph. Justice BV Nagarathna also expressed deep anguish at the continuing instances of hate speeches brought before the court.

“We want to know what the state will do to curb it?,” asked Justice Nagarathna.

“It’s happening because the state is impotent. It’s not doing anything… Why do we have a state where the state is silent when all this is happening?” shot back justice Joseph after the SG’s argument.

“Your right to hold a procession is different from what is said or done in the procession,” said Justice Nagarathna, even as a lawyer appearing for the Sakal Hindu Samaj argued that the petition before the bench was trying to curb their “religious practice”.

“Why can’t the citizens of this country take a pledge not to vilify others? What benefit do you get by vilifying others?” asked Justice Nagarathna.

The remarks came as the court heard a plea seeking contempt of court action against Maharashtra’s police and administration for failing to take action against several instances of hate speeches and calls for violence against minorities during public speeches, including speeches by sitting MLAs.

The contempt petitioner, an activist from Kerala, pointed out speeches made by a sitting Maharashtra MLA as well as others during a series of processions and public meetings. The plea also highlighted that no action has been taken so far against those involved.

The Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, and Additional Solicitor General, SV Raju, on the other hand, questioned the “credibility” of the petitioner.

“This will stop when such spirited PIL petitioners are made responsible, and instead of flagging issues from one state and one religion, you bring all the issues,” Mehta argued. “These petitions are selective,” he said, adding that the petitioner should incorporate other examples of hate speeches, including those by Muslim leaders from Kerala, in his petition.

“The most important thing for a man is dignity. If your dignity is being demolished on a regular basis by things that are said… Someone says ‘Go to Pakistan’… These are people who chose to stay here. They are our brothers and sisters…” remarked Justice Joseph.

The SG, however, objected and said: “Such statements would give the wrong impression that such things are justified as a reaction.” He asked the court not to make such statements.

“We want to know what the state will do to curb it?,” asked Justice Nagarathna.

“It’s happening because the state is impotent. It’s not doing anything… Why do we have a state where the state is silent when all this is happening?” shot back justice Joseph after the SG’s argument.

“This is a country which gives light to the whole world with its multicultural legacy… We have been handed down a cultural legacy, a practice… one is tolerance,” said Justice Joseph and remarked that the court’s order was “clear that if anyone made such speeches the law should come down on them like a ton of bricks”.

The court asked the Maharashtra government to respond to the contempt plea, and said it will hear the matter on April 28.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

مرکز نے ریاستوں کو کووڈ کے معاملات میں چوکس رہنے میں کسی قسم کی لاپرواہی کے خلاف خبردار کیا ہے۔

کووڈ19- کیلئے تیاریوں کا جائزہ لینے کی خاطر صحت کے مرکزی سیکری ...


’من کی بات‘ کے 99ویں ایپی سوڈ میں وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ’من کی بات‘ میں آپ سبھی کا ایک بار پھر بہ ...

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو لوک سبھا کی رکنیت سے نا اہل قرار دیا گیا

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو گجرات کی ایک عدالت کے ذریعے مجرم ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart