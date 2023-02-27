इंडियन आवाज़     27 Feb 2023 11:24:18      انڈین آواز
75% of households in Manipur receive tap water under Jal Jeevan Mission: L. Sushildro

Published On: By

WEB DESK

Seventy-five percent of households received tap water under the Jal Jeevan Mission which is a centrally sponsored scheme of the Central Government, said the State Public Health Engineering Department Minister L. Sushildro.
The Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

On the sixth day of the ongoing Budget Session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, Shri L. Sushildro informed the House that seventy-five per cent of households in the State received tap water following the guidelines of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Around one hundred thirty-three MLD of water is required by the inhabitants of Imphal areas daily and eighty-five MLD of water is sourced through Maphou Dam.

Replying to a question raised by an Opposition MLA, the Minister also said that Village Water Sanitation Committee plays a major role in successfully implementing the water supply scheme in the State.

