State govts welcome PM's decision to provide free of cost vaccine & food grains

Different state governments and other stake holders welcome Prime Minister’s decision to provide free of cost vaccine and food grains.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has welcomed Prime Minister’s decision on vaccines.

In a tweet, he said the Centre’s decision to procure 75 % of the vaccines produced in the Country and provide them to the states free of cost was a welcome move. He also lauded the Prime Minister for reversing his Government’s previous position on vaccine issue.

Pointing out at PM’s statement of stressing that health is a state subject, Stalin told that it would be appropriate for each state to be given complete control of registration, validation and administration procedures of the vaccination.

Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa has also welcomed the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Central Government will provide free vaccines to the states from 21st of June. He said that the vaccination drive will be hassle free as 75 percent of vaccines produced in the country will be procured directly by the Central Government and distributed to the states.

He also welcomed the decision to cap service charges of 150 rupees for the private hospitals. He described the Prime Minister’s decision as a very important step towards vanquishing the Coronavirus.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the announcement that the free ration to the poor will continue till Deepavali.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has welcomed the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that to procure COVID vaccines at the Centre for the states as well.

In his reaction, Yogi Adityanath said that there were many State Governments which were facing problems in implementing the vaccination programme for those in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

He thanked the Prime Minister for the steps he has taken to resolve the crisis for such states. He also welcomed the extension of the free ration scheme till Diwali. In UP, 15 crore people would benefit from the scheme.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing free vaccine to all the states for inoculation of all people belonging to age group of 18 years and above from 21st of June. Mr Thakur said, it was due to the able leadership of Prime Minister that the country successfully handled the first wave of Corona virus pandemic last year and expressed hope that the nation would soon successfully come out from the second wave of this pandemic.

He said, the decision to continue the system of 25 per cent vaccines being procured directly by the private hospitals will go a long way in ensuring vaccine to more and more people through private hospitals in the decided prices.

The Chief Minister also thanked the Prime Minister for his decision of extending Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna till November this year.

He also appreciated the Prime Minister for reversing his government’s previous position. He also said that it would be appropriate for each state to be given complete control of registration, validation and administration procedures of the vaccination.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has welcomed the Central Government’s decision to provide free vaccine to all. Chief Minister Rio, in a tweet said, he is grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decisive and timely step to provide free vaccine to all Indian citizens above18 years from 21st of June.

The Chief Minister said, this will not only add momentum to the nationwide vaccination drive but also greatly ease the burden of the State Government.

The Confederation of Indian Industry – CII has also welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement regarding centralisation of vaccine procurement. In a statement, CII President T. V. Narendran said, the decision will ensure uniformity in prices of vaccines besides ensuring quicker roll out. This would also ensure an equitable allocation of vaccines to states, which was a key demand made by CII too.

Mr. Narendran added that making the vaccines available for all the eligible population free of cost will go a long way in protecting the citizens and resuming normal economic activities at the earliest.

CII also welcomed the decision to retain 25 per cent vaccine procurement by the private sector, stating that it will enable industry to contribute to the vaccination drive. The statement further added that CII’s concern and advocacy regarding protecting the poor from loss of livelihoods has been addressed by the Prime Minister’s announcement of extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana until November this year to ensure free supply of food grains to weaker sections of society.

