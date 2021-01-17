Startups are playing crucial role in making India self reliant: PM

B Mishra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Startups are playing a crucial role in making India self-reliant. He said, Startups played a major role in ensuring availability of sanitizers, PPE kits and in maintaining the related supply chains during Corona pandemic. Mr Modi said they played a sterling role in meeting local needs like grocery, medicine delivery at doorstep, transportation of frontline workers and online study material.

The Prime Minister was addressing ‘Prarambh: Startup India International Summit’ via video conferencing yesterday. He appreciated the startup spirit of finding opportunity in adversity and the way they infused confidence during calamity.

The Prime Minister pointed out that 45 per cent startups are in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, working as the brand ambassadors of the local products. Mr Modi announced Startup India Seed Fund Scheme of about one thousand crore rupees for startups to spur entrepreneurship across the Nation. Mr Modi said, more than 41 thousand start-ups are engaged in some campaign in the country. Of these, more than five thousand 700 are in the IT sector and over three thousand 600 are in the health sector.

The Prime Minister said, one thousand 700 startups have also come in the agriculture sector. Startup India Seed Fund can be availed by startups through selected incubators across India.