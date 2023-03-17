Startup20 Sikkim Sabha to begin in Gangtok on Saturday

AMN

The Startup20 Sikkim Sabha will begin in Gangtok on Saturday. The meeting will invite delegates from G20 member and invitee countries, representatives from multilateral organisations, and stakeholders from the Indian startup ecosystem.

The Sikkim Sabha will forward the agenda finalised during the inception meeting held in Hyderabad on 28th and 29th January 2023. Around 200 participants are expected to attend the two-day event, which will offer a platform for young startup leaders to exchange ideas. Minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash has reached Sikkim to attend the event.