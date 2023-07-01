इंडियन आवाज़     01 Jul 2023 01:43:34      انڈین آواز
Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinches Lausanne Diamond League title

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched the Lausanne Diamond League 2023 title with the best throw of 87.66 meters. Olympic Champion Neeraj returned from an injury that had caused him to miss some competitions after his win at Diamond League 2023 event in Doha in May. Neeraj’s golden arm did its magic in the fifth attempt and achieved a throw of 87.66 meter. Germany’s Julian Webber slid secured second place with a best throw of 87.03 meter while Jakub Vadlech of the Czech Republic got third place with an 86.13 meter throw. 

