Stalin asks PM Modi to enable students returning from Ukraine to complete their medical education in country

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately take steps to help the children returning from Ukraine to complete their medical education in the Country. In a letter to the Prime Minister today, Stalin informed that more than 1200 medical students have returned so far and the remaining students are also expected to return in the coming days.

Explaining that the students are facing uncertainties presently as the current situation in Ukraine will also make it difficult for the students to return for their studies, Stalin requested the Prime Minister to take up the issue with the National Medical Commission and the relevant Ministries to enable the affected students to complete their medical education. He assured the Prime Minister of unstinted support to all the efforts.