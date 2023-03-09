इंडियन आवाज़     09 Mar 2023 10:43:25      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Stalin accuses BJP for spreading Rumours of Attacks on migrants in Tamil Nadu

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image
“BJP leaders from North India” of spreading “fake news” and pointed out that these began a day after he called for the unity of all non-BJP parties in the country”, say Stalin .

AMN / WEB DESK

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin today said that rumours of migrant workers from Bihar being attacked in the state, had emanated a day after his call for opposition unity against the BJP.

Responding to questions during the ‘ungalil oruvan’ or ‘one among you’ programme, Stalin attributed the rumours to the BJP leaders of northern India.

Stalin accused “BJP leaders from North India” of spreading “fake news” and pointed out that these began a day after he called for the unity of all non-BJP parties in the country.

“The spread of fake videos was initiated by BJP leaders from North India, revealing their ulterior motive. This occurred a day after I spoke about the necessity of anti-BJP parties uniting. This (the timing) itself suggests a clear motive behind spreading these lies,” Stalin said in a video statement that’s part of the latest edition of Ungalil Oruvan (One Among You), a prepared Q&A session with the CM. He was responding to a question on the “spread of fake news about North Indian workers being attacked in Tamil Nadu”.

“The BJP spread rumours on migrants and tried to cause tension and rift between Tamil Nadu and Bihar. But what happened? None of the incidents of assault were true. A team from Bihar visited Tamil Nadu for a probe and their government also looked into it… but not a single incident was reported,” said JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh a.k.a. Lalan Singh.

In his statement Stalin said, “On noticing these fake reports, I inquired and informed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that there were no incidents of workers being affected anywhere in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu state DGP also issued a detailed statement. A delegation of Bihar officials who visited Tamil Nadu had also returned satisfied with the peaceful environment here,” Stalin said, adding that Tamil Nadu is known for being welcoming of outsiders and helping them thrive in the state.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

امریکی وزیر تجارت، جینا ریمنڈو 10-7 مارچ کے درمیان نئی دہلی کا دورہ کریں گی

AMN کامرس اور صنعت، امور صارفین، خوراک اور عوامی تقسیم اور ٹ ...

ہندوستان کے پاس ایک جدید اور اسمارٹ بجلی کی ترسیل کا نظام ہوگا

حکومت نے ٹاسک فورس کی رپورٹ تسلیم کرلی اے ایم این ہندوس ...

’’ہندوستان کو عالمی معیشت کا روشن مقام کہا جا رہا ہے‘‘: وزیر اعظم مودی

وزیر اعظم نے ‘ترقی کے مواقع پیدا کرنے کے لیے مالیاتی خدمات ک ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

NBDSA pulls up TV channels, asks to remove 7 programmes having communal proposition

NBDSA orders TV news channels to remove 7 programmes that violated ethics code; Slaps ₹25,000 fine on News18 ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart