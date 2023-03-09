Stalin accuses BJP for spreading Rumours of Attacks on migrants in Tamil Nadu

“BJP leaders from North India” of spreading “fake news” and pointed out that these began a day after he called for the unity of all non-BJP parties in the country”, say Stalin .

AMN / WEB DESK

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin today said that rumours of migrant workers from Bihar being attacked in the state, had emanated a day after his call for opposition unity against the BJP.

Responding to questions during the ‘ungalil oruvan’ or ‘one among you’ programme, Stalin attributed the rumours to the BJP leaders of northern India.

Stalin accused “BJP leaders from North India” of spreading “fake news” and pointed out that these began a day after he called for the unity of all non-BJP parties in the country.

“The spread of fake videos was initiated by BJP leaders from North India, revealing their ulterior motive. This occurred a day after I spoke about the necessity of anti-BJP parties uniting. This (the timing) itself suggests a clear motive behind spreading these lies,” Stalin said in a video statement that’s part of the latest edition of Ungalil Oruvan (One Among You), a prepared Q&A session with the CM. He was responding to a question on the “spread of fake news about North Indian workers being attacked in Tamil Nadu”.

“The BJP spread rumours on migrants and tried to cause tension and rift between Tamil Nadu and Bihar. But what happened? None of the incidents of assault were true. A team from Bihar visited Tamil Nadu for a probe and their government also looked into it… but not a single incident was reported,” said JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh a.k.a. Lalan Singh.

In his statement Stalin said, “On noticing these fake reports, I inquired and informed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that there were no incidents of workers being affected anywhere in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu state DGP also issued a detailed statement. A delegation of Bihar officials who visited Tamil Nadu had also returned satisfied with the peaceful environment here,” Stalin said, adding that Tamil Nadu is known for being welcoming of outsiders and helping them thrive in the state.