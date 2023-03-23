Stalemate continues in Parliament over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks and Adani issue

Staff Reporter

Both the Houses of Parliament Continued to witness din over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Indian democracy and Adani Group issue. It was the eight consecutive day on Thursday when the two Houses witnessed disruptions leading to adjournment of the Rajya Sabha for the day and the Lok Sabha till 6 PM.

In the Lok Sabha, when the House reassembled at 2 PM after first adjournment, the Presiding Officer disallowed the adjournment notices moved by members of opposition parties. Members from Congress, DMK and others trooped into the well raising their demand for Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani Group issue.

The Presiding Officer announced that the House will take up Demands for Grants for the year 2023-24 at 6 PM. As ruckus continued, he adjourned the House till 6 PM. Earlier, in the morning when the House met for the day, opposition members started sloganeering over the Adani Group issue. Members from Congress, DMK and others trooped into the well. Some Congress MPs were demanding to allow Mr. Gandhi to speak. Treasury bench members also started sloganeering demanding Rahul Gandhi’s apology. Speaker Om Birla said he has not stopped anyone from speaking in the House. He added that he will allow members to speak as per the rules of the House and asked the agitating members to allow the House to take up the Question Hour. He said the country wants this House to function and discussion must take place on the issues related to public importance. As ruckus prevailed, Mr. Birla adjourned the House till 2 PM.

In the Rajya Sabha, when the House again met at 2 PM after the first adjournment, the scenes were no different. The Treasury bench and opposition members started sloganeering. Treasury bench members were seeking Mr. Gandhi’s apology while the members of opposition parties reiterated their demand for a JPC probe into the Adani Group matter. Amid pandemonium, Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the House for the day. Earlier, when the House assembled in the morning, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar disallowed the adjournment notices moved by opposition parties’ members on Adani Group issues.

Mr Dhankhar said, he had three meetings with the floor leaders of different political parties over the smooth functioning of the House urging the leaders to talk with themselves to find a way out. Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal said, despite the Chairman’s efforts there is no reconciliation with the principal opposition party. He alleged that the nation is extremely concerned over the behaviour of its senior leader for his comments.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated opposition demand for JPC probe into Adani Group issue. As pandemonium continued, the House was adjourned till 2 PM. Earlier, the two Houses paid homage to freedom fighters Saradar Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on their martyrdom day. The Lok Sabha also made obituary references to the three former members who passed away recently.