Stalemate continues in Parliament for tenth consecutive day

AMN / WEB DESK

Opposition parties today staged a protest march from Parliament House complex to Vijay Chowk. They were demanding a JPC probe on Adani group matters, alleged misuse of central enforcement agencies and disqualification of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Sonia Gandhi, TR Baalu of DMK, Sushil Gupta of Aam Aadmi Party, Prof. Ramgopal Yadav of Samajwadi Party, K Keshav Rao of BRS, Elamaram Kareem of CPI (M), Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena (UBT), Manoj Jha of RJD and others joined the protest. Some opposition members were in black attires as a mark of protest over the issues.Earlier, the Opposition parties held a meeting in the chamber of Congress President to chalk out their strategies in Parliament.

Amid ruckus, Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day while Lok Sabha till 4 PM. Later the house was adjourned for the day after brief business.

In Rajya Sabha when the House met after the first adjournment at 2 PM, members from Congress and Aam Aadmi Party again trooped into the well raising their demand. Members from TMC, BRS, DMK, Left and others were on their feet. Amid ruckus, the House returned the Finance Bill 2023, The Appropriation Bills 2023 and Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bills 2023 with voice vote without discussion. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed his disappointment over the continuous disruptions in the House. He said, 10 hours were allocated for discussion on the Bills which could not take place. He reiterated that the House is for debate and discussion. As pandemonium continued, he adjourned the House for the day. In the morning, when the Upper House assembled for the day, members from Opposition parties including Congress, DMK, TMC, BRS and others protested over the issue. Treasury bench members also reiterated their demand of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s apology for his remarks on Indian democracy. Opposition members were seen wearing black outfits in the House. Amid din, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House till 2 PM.



In Lok Sabha, when the House met this morning, members from Congress, DMK and others trooped into the well, raising slogans over their demand for a JPC probe into the Adani Group matter, alleged misuse of Central agencies and other issues. Members from Congress, DMK and some other opposition party members were seen wearing black outfits to register their protest. Amid pandemonium, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 4 PM minutes after it met for the day. Later the house was adjourned for the day after brief business.