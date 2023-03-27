इंडियन आवाज़     27 Mar 2023 04:58:54      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Stalemate continues in Parliament for tenth consecutive day

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Opposition parties today staged a protest march from Parliament House complex to Vijay Chowk. They were demanding a JPC probe on Adani group matters, alleged misuse of central enforcement agencies and disqualification of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Sonia Gandhi, TR Baalu of DMK, Sushil Gupta of Aam Aadmi Party, Prof. Ramgopal Yadav of Samajwadi Party, K Keshav Rao of BRS, Elamaram Kareem of CPI (M), Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena (UBT), Manoj Jha of RJD and others joined the protest. Some opposition members were in black attires as a mark of protest over the issues.Earlier, the Opposition parties held a meeting in the chamber of Congress President to chalk out their strategies in Parliament.

Amid ruckus, Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day while Lok Sabha till 4 PM. Later the house was adjourned for the day after brief business.
In Rajya Sabha when the House met after the first adjournment at 2 PM, members from Congress and Aam Aadmi Party again trooped into the well raising their demand. Members from TMC, BRS, DMK, Left and others were on their feet. Amid ruckus, the House returned the Finance Bill 2023, The Appropriation Bills 2023 and Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bills 2023 with voice vote without discussion. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed his disappointment over the continuous disruptions in the House. He said, 10 hours were allocated for discussion on the Bills which could not take place. He reiterated that the House is for debate and discussion. As pandemonium continued, he adjourned the House for the day. In the morning, when the Upper House assembled for the day, members from Opposition parties including Congress, DMK, TMC, BRS and others protested over the issue. Treasury bench members also reiterated their demand of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s apology for his remarks on Indian democracy. Opposition members were seen wearing black outfits in the House. Amid din, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House till 2 PM.
 
In Lok Sabha, when the House met this morning, members from Congress, DMK and others trooped into the well, raising slogans over their demand for a JPC  probe into the Adani Group matter, alleged misuse of Central agencies and other issues. Members from Congress, DMK and some other opposition party members were seen wearing black outfits to register their protest. Amid pandemonium, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 4 PM minutes after it met for the day. Later the house was adjourned for the day after brief business.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ


’من کی بات‘ کے 99ویں ایپی سوڈ میں وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ’من کی بات‘ میں آپ سبھی کا ایک بار پھر بہ ...

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو لوک سبھا کی رکنیت سے نا اہل قرار دیا گیا

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو گجرات کی ایک عدالت کے ذریعے مجرم ...

معاشی سست روی کارکنوں کو ’غیر معیاری‘ کام کرنے پر مجبور کر سکتی ہے

اس سال اچھی اور بہتر اجرتوں والی نوکریاں ڈھونڈنا مشکل ہو سکت ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart