Stage set to conduct 5th phase of polls in 3 districts of Northern part of West Bengal tomorrow

AMN

Stage has been set to conduct the 5th phase of polls in the 3 districts of Northern part of West Bengal tomorrow. 1 seat at Kalimpong , 5 seats at Darjeeling and 7 seats in Jalpaiguri district will go to polls in this phase. A total of 104 candidates including 12 women are in the fray from these 3 districts in this phase. Over 18 lakh voters can exercise their voting rights at Jalpaiguri district while Kalimpong has 1.75 lakh voters.

Over 12 lakh voters could vote at Darjeeling district. There are a total of 1 thousand 719 polling booths at Darjeeling district. Polling personnel have started reaching their poll stations with materials. Adequate security measures are being taken to ensure peaceful polls in this phase.