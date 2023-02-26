Stage set for assembly polls in Nagaland on Monday

AMN

The stage is set in Nagaland for the assembly polls on Monday. Polling will begin at 7 am and continue till 4 pm. CEO V Shashank Shekhar said that elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure free and fair polls. He said that adequate number of central armed police forces personnel have been deployed at each polling booth. There are a total 2 thousand 315 polling booths. Out of the total booths, 777 are critical and 720 polling stations are categorised as vulnerable. The CEO said that half of the polling booths will be covered by webcasting or videography. He urged voters to come forward to exercise their voting rights.

Additional paramilitary forces have been deployed across the state and vigil has also been intensified along the Indo-Myanmar border. Inter-state borders with Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh have been sealed to avoid any untoward incident.

A total of 183 candidates including 4 women, are in the fray. Polling will be held for 59 seats as the BJP already bagged one seat uncontested.