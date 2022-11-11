FreeCurrencyRates.com

Stage 3 of Graded Response Action Plan to continue in Delhi-NCR, Adjoining areas

In view of the increasing trend in the Air Quality Index, the Commission for Air Quality Management(CAQM) in Delhi-NCR and Adjoining areas has decided that ongoing actions implemented under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan- GRAP will continue. The Commission decided that stage- 3 of the GRAP should not be withdrawn as wind conditions have not been very favorable and accordingly dispersion of air pollutants has not been very effective.

The Sub-Committee of the Commission for invoking actions under GRAP took the decision after comprehensively reviewing the air quality scenario following the significant spike in Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index from 260 to 346 in the last two days. Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in a statement said that the CAQM is closely watching the situation and will review the air quality scenario on a regular basis.

