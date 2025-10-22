STACK Infrastructure Secures ¥39.7 Billion Green Loan for Tokyo Campus Expansion

Last Updated on October 22, 2025 11:31 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ



SINGAPORE

STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to some of the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced the successful close of a ¥39.7 billion green financing facility to fund the continued development of its 36MW flagship TKY01 campus in Inzai, Greater Tokyo. The first 18MW building will be delivered in 2026 with an additional 18MW of expansion capacity available in 2027. The facility attracted strong participation and support from leading Japanese and international lenders. It was fully underwritten by Natixis CIB and Societe Generale who also acted as green loan coordinators.

Strategically positioned in the heart of Inzai, an established location for large-scale data center development, TKY01 is designed with advanced security, resiliency, and AI-ready capabilities to meet the evolving requirements of global technology leaders. The campus sits on a 5.7-acre site and will provide 36MW of scalable capacity once fully delivered. With Tokyo among Asia’s most important digital infrastructure markets, TKY01 strengthens STACK’s ability to address demand from cloud, AI, and enterprise clients in one of the region’s most supply-constrained environments.

“This transaction underscores STACK’s ability to align with long-term capital partners and deliver sustainable, scalable capacity in Japan,” said Preet Gona, Chief Executive Officer of STACK APAC. “As demand for mission-critical digital infrastructure continues to accelerate across the region, this financing ensures we can expand with scale, speed, and certainty.”

The green financing structure enhances STACK’s ability to expand efficiently while embedding sustainability across its development platform. In addition to TKY01, STACK is advancing an 80MW campus in Osaka (KIX01) and continues to build momentum across Asia Pacific with large-scale projects in Australia and Malaysia. Together, these developments reinforce STACK’s role as a trusted partner delivering digital infrastructure across the region’s most important markets.

About STACK Infrastructure

STACK is a proven, trusted partner for the world’s most innovative companies, designing, developing, and operating sustainable global digital infrastructure. Backed by an unmatched record of reliable delivery and development expertise, STACK brings speed, scale, certainty, and responsibility to the demands of a rapidly evolving digital infrastructure landscape.