Stable govt at Centre vital for pace of development in country: PM Modi

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that stable government at the Centre vital for continuing pace of development in the country. Mr Modi was addressing the youth rally organized by the State BJP’s Youth Wing at Paddal Maidan in Mandi district through video conferencing on Saturday. He was scheduled to address “Yuva Vijay Sankalp Rally” physically but his helicopter could not take off due to inclement weather. The Prime Minister said, earlier, there were coalition governments at the Centre for decades which failed to deliver, creating doubts in world about India’s ability. Mr Modi said, eight years ago in 2014, people voted for a strong and stable government at the Centre which has brought stability in work culture and policies.

The Prime Minister said, the voters of Himachal Pradesh have made up their minds to bring the BJP government in the power again in the hill State as their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand had done a few months ago.

Mr Modi said, the bravehearts of Himachal Pradesh have played a significant role in the progress of India’s development and freedom movement.

The Prime Minister said, providing maximum opportunities to the youth has always been the BJP’s top priority. He said, the party has given the youth the maximum representation.

Mr Modi said, the government has taken many positive steps to revive tourism after covid pandemic. He mentioned that the Union Government has allocated 14,000 crore rupees for constructing national highways in Himachal Pradesh.

Thousands of youths from across the state came to the Paddal Maidan to attend the youth rally.