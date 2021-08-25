Stability in Afghanistan linked to peace & security of the region: India at UN

By Bisheshwar Mishra

India today said stability in Afghanistan is linked to the peace and security of the region. In his statement at the 31st Special Session of Human Rights Council on the serious human rights concerns and situation in Afghanistan, Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Indramani Pandey said the current situation prevailing in the country is of great concern to India.

He hoped that the situation in Afghanistan does not pose a challenge to its neighbours and its territory is not used by terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), to threaten any other country.

Mr Pandey said India is closely monitoring the rapidly evolving security situation in Afghanistan and continue to call upon parties concerned to maintain law and order, ensure the safety and security of all Afghan nationals, UN personnel and diplomatic staff members.

He said thousands of people who have been internally displaced are facing acute shortage of food, medical care and shelter.

The basic rights of civilians, children and women including freedom of speech and opinion, access to education and medical care have been drastically hampered due to the ongoing situation. India has called upon all the parties concerned to allow unhindered access to international assistance for all those who are in the need of it.

He said India has always stood for a peaceful, prosperous and

progressive Afghanistan.

The Permanent Representative to the UN said India stands ready to assist friends from Afghanistan in fulfilling their aspirations.

He said India hopes that the situation stabilizes soon, and the parties concerned address the humanitarian and security issues.

India has hoped that there is an inclusive and broad based dispensation which represents all sections of Afghan society.

Mr Pandey said voices of Afghan women, aspirations of Afghan children and the rights of minorities must be respected and a broad based representation would help the arrangement gain more acceptability and legitimacy.

He said the international community must ensure full support to Afghan people in their desire for peace, stability and security.