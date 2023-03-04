इंडियन आवाज़     04 Mar 2023 09:18:22      انڈین آواز
St. Anthony’s feast was held at Katchchatheevu island in Sri Lanka

The St. Anthony’s feast was held at the Katchchatheevu island in Sri Lanka on Saturday. Indian pilgrims reached the island yesterday to participate in the annual feast at the 163 acre uninhabited island near Jaffna.

Arrangements for comfortable stay of the incoming pilgrims, fishermen and clergy were put in place by the Consulate General of India in Jaffna and the local authorities. As per the officials, over 2,400 pilgrims have reached the island and an equal number joined from the Sri Lankan side. Over the last few years, the feast saw lesser pilgrims arriving on account of restrictions under the Covid 19 pandemic.

The shrine of St. Anthony is the only structure on the island. It is a shrine-church named after Antony of Padua, who is considered a patron of seafarers by Christians. It was built by a prosperous Indian Catholic Tamilian fisherman in the early 20th century. The annual 3-day church festival concludes today.

