SSC to conduct multi-tasking staff examination in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English

AMN / WEB DESK

In a major decision, Department of Personnel and Training has approved the conduct of the Staff Selection Commission Multitasking (non-technical) Staff (SSC MTS) examination, 2022 and CHSLE Examination, 2022 in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said this historic decision has been taken at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give impetus to participation of local youth and encourage regional languages. He said this action is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to ensure that everyone gets an equal opportunity to apply for job and that no one is disenfranchised or placed at a disadvantage because of the language barrier.



In addition to Hindi and English, the question paper will be set in the 13 regional languages. These languages are Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani. The decision will result in lakhs of aspirants taking part in the examination in their mother tongue or regional language and improve their selection prospects.



There had been persistent demands from different States to hold SSC exams in languages other than English and Hindi. Government appointed an Expert Committee to look at this aspect too amongst other things.



The First MTS 2022 Examination in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English will be conducted from 2nd May onwards.