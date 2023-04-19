इंडियन आवाज़     19 Apr 2023 03:18:00      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

SSC to conduct multi-tasking staff examination in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

In a major decision, Department of Personnel and Training has approved the conduct of the Staff Selection Commission Multitasking (non-technical) Staff (SSC MTS) examination, 2022 and CHSLE Examination, 2022 in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said this historic decision has been taken at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give impetus to participation of local youth and encourage regional languages. He said this action is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to ensure that everyone gets an equal opportunity to apply for job and that no one is disenfranchised or placed at a disadvantage because of the language barrier.

In addition to Hindi and English, the question paper will be set in the 13 regional languages. These languages are Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani. The decision will result in lakhs of aspirants taking part in the examination in their mother tongue or regional language and improve their selection prospects.

There had been persistent demands from different States to hold SSC exams in languages other than English and Hindi. Government appointed an Expert Committee to look at this aspect too amongst other things.

The First MTS 2022 Examination in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English will be conducted from 2nd May onwards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کا امتحان اردو میں بھی لیا جائے گا۔ CAPF

AMN مسلح افواج میں شامل ہونے والے اردو میڈیم طلباء کے لیے ایک ...

امریکہ: ڈیری فارم میں آتشزدگی سے  19 ہزار مویشی ہلاک

ویب ڈیسک امریکی ریاست ٹیکساس کے ایک ڈیری فارم کے گودام میں آ ...

شہری ہوا بازی کے تحفظ سے متعلق بین الاقوامی جائزے کی درجہ بندی میں بھارت بدستور نمبر ایک زمرے میں ہے

شہری ہوا بازی کے تحفظ سے متعلق بین الاقوامی جائزے کی درجہ بند ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Government to prepare SOPs for safety and security of Journalists after Atiq murder

AMN/ WEB DESK The Union Government has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the saf ...

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

@Powered By: Logicsart