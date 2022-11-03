FreeCurrencyRates.com

Srinagar: Indian Army organises wreath-laying ceremony in honour of Maj Somnath Sharma, PVC (Posthumous) at Kashmir War Memorial

AMN

A wreath-laying ceremony by Indian Army was organised in honour of Maj Somnath Sharma, PVC (Posthumous), the first Param Vir Chakra of Indian Army at Saviours of Kashmir War Memorial located at Srinagar International Airport.

Maj Somnath Sharma of the 4th battalion, the Kumaon Regiment led ‘D’ Company of his battalion at Budgam against the raiders approaching Srinagar from North on 03 Nov 1947.

Despite being heavily outnumbered & coming under heavy fire, D company under the leadership of Maj Somnath Sharma foiled the enemy’s advance towards Srinagar airfield during the crucial hours.

In this decisive battle of 1947, Maj Somnath Sharma along with one Junior Commissioned Officer and 20 other ranks made the supreme sacrifice, defending the motherland against all odds. For his ultimate courage, leadership and dedication beyond the call of duty, Maj Somnath Sharma was conferred with the country’s first and highest wartime Gallantry Award, the Param Vir Chakra, posthumously.

On behalf of Lt Gen ADS Aujla, General Officer Commanding Chinar Corps, Col Manoram Yadav, Officiating Commandant, The Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre, laid the wreath at the Saviours of Kashmir War Memorial, as a mark of respect to Maj Somnath Sharma, PVC (Posthumous) on the day of his martyrdom. Besides Officers & men of the Army, representatives from Civil Administration and Airport Authorities also paid tribute to the gallant soldier.

