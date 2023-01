WEB DESK

Sri Lanka’s tea production declined by 16 percent year on year in 2022 on the back of the fertiliser issue and disruptions faced in the middle part of the year. The output fell by 48 million kilograms to a 26-year low of 251.5 million kilograms.

The high demand for Ceylon Tea at Auctions enabled the island nation to achieve export earnings of 1.258 billion dollars. Tea exports from Sri Lanka have been a major source of foreign exchange for the economy.