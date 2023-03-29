Sri Lanka’s Power & Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera announces reduction in fuel prices

Sri Lanka’s Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera, has announced a reduction in fuel prices from midnight tonight. Prices of fuel across the board have been slashed.

The 95 Octane petrol has been made cheaper by 135 rupees with a 27 per cent cut, while other fuels have received a cut by up to 18 per cent. The reduction is in line with the appreciating Lankan rupee against the dollar. The minister earlier this month had hinted at a fuel price cut, saying that the benefits of reduced import cost of fuel would be extended to the public.