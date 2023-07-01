इंडियन आवाज़     01 Jul 2023 11:52:27      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Sri Lanka’s parliament authorize Finance Minister to restructure country’s domestic debt

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Sri Lanka’s parliament has approved a motion granting authority to the Finance Minister to restructure the country’s domestic debt. Speaker of Sri Lanka’s Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced that the motion was passed with 122 votes in favor and 62 against. The opposition, however, voted against the motion, citing concerns about the extension of government bond maturities held by the Employees Provident Fund and the central bank. Opposition members argued that beneficiaries of the provident funds, managed by the state, were not consulted.

Sri Lanka had on Thursday unveiled a comprehensive restructuring plan for its domestic debt to meet the targets set by the International Monetary Fund. The plan involves exchanging the existing treasury bills for long-term bonds with three options for holders of locally issued dollar-denominated bonds.

Sri Lanka has been required under the IMF program to restructure its domestic debt which has been estimated at about  42 Billion USD. IMF had approved a bridge financing plan of almost  3 billion USD earlier this year. The external debt held by bilateral creditor nations and commercial lenders is still under discussion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فرانس پولیس کے نسل پرستانہ طرزعمل پر توجہ دے:  اقوام متحدہ

'او ایچ سی ایچ آر' کی ترجمان روینہ شمداسانی فرانس میں الجزا ...

عیدالاضحی کا تہوار پورے ملک میں مذہبی عقیدت اور جوش وخروش کے ساتھ منایا گیا۔

قربانی کا تہوار عیدالاضحی آج ملک کے مختلف حصوں میں مذہبی عقی ...

حکومت ملک میں منشیات کی تجارت کی اجازت نہیں دے گی

وزیر داخلہ امت شاہ نے آج زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ حکومت ملک میں منش ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

First Made-in-India semiconductor chips to come by December 2024: Ashwini Vaishnaw

AMN / WEB DESK First Made-in-India chips are expected to be rolled out by December 2024, Union Minister for ...

TRAI releases Consultation Paper on Digital Communication

AMN / WEB DESK Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today released a Consultation Paper on “Encou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart