इंडियन आवाज़     30 Mar 2023 06:11:51      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Finance calls for expressions of interest from consultancy firms with respect to divestiture of state-owned enterprises

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Finance has called for expressions of interest from consultancy firms with respect to the divestiture of its state-owned enterprises. The State-owned Enterprise Restructuring Unit has today issued advertisements seeking consultancy firms interested in providing advisory services for the divestiture of stakes in four state-owned enterprises. These enterprises are Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation, Litro Gas Lanka, Hotel Developers Lanka and Canwill Holdings. The firms have been requested to submit their expression of interest with respect to the enterprises before 27th of April.

The Quality and Cost Based Selection method of the Government’s Consultant Procurement Guideline will be used to select transaction advisors. Meanwhile, the Ministry is in the process of negotiating with the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, to seek its services as a transaction advisor for the divestiture of the government’s stakes in three other SOEs. The enterprises under consideration are Sri Lankan Airlines, Sri Lanka Telecom, and Lanka Hospital Corporation.

Once selected, the transaction advisors will perform functions like sell-side due diligence, valuation, data room creation, transaction strategy, and marketing of the entities to be divested. The Ministry has stated that the divestitures will be carried out in a transparent and credible manner, following an EOI/RFP process which will be published in the local and international press. The Ministry added that unsolicited proposals will not be entertained.

Sri Lankan government is in the process of restructuring SOEs as the island nation is in the process of recovering from its worst ever economic crisis since its independence. Major SOEs, which totally number 52, hold a public debt equivalent to 12 percent of the GDP as of June 2022.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

مرکز نے ریاستوں کو کووڈ کے معاملات میں چوکس رہنے میں کسی قسم کی لاپرواہی کے خلاف خبردار کیا ہے۔

کووڈ19- کیلئے تیاریوں کا جائزہ لینے کی خاطر صحت کے مرکزی سیکری ...


’من کی بات‘ کے 99ویں ایپی سوڈ میں وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ’من کی بات‘ میں آپ سبھی کا ایک بار پھر بہ ...

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو لوک سبھا کی رکنیت سے نا اہل قرار دیا گیا

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو گجرات کی ایک عدالت کے ذریعے مجرم ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart