Sri Lanka’s Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrives in Thailand

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived in Thailand yesterday evening following his departure from Singapore. Rajapaksa arrived at Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport on a chartered flight from Singapore. Thailand has, however, denied reports that the former Sri Lankan President has sought asylum in the country.

Thailand’s Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said, Rajapaksa’s diplomatic passport will allow him to stay in Thailand for 90 days. Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said, this is a humanitarian issue and there is an agreement that it is a temporary stay, and Rajapaksa can not participate in any political activities while in Thailand.