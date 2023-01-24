इंडियन आवाज़     24 Jan 2023 03:32:11      انڈین آواز
Sri Lanka’s fabric imports from India increase

Indian fabric has been gaining ground in the Sri Lankan textile market as imports from India are increasing in the island country. The total imports for 2022 until November 2022 stand at 556.921 million dollars and will likely surpass 2021 figures.

Indian goods have gained more than fifty per cent in four years. Sri Lanka’s fabric imports from India increased to 565.848 million dollars in 2021 from 374.214 million dollars in 2017 as per a news report. China and India are the top suppliers of textiles with India holding a 26 percent market share.

