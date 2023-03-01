Sri Lanka’s Cabinet gives nod to seek membership in two International Conventions for Nuclear damage

AMN/ WEB DESK

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet has yesterday given the nod to seek membership in two International Conventions for Nuclear damage. The permission is in line with the island nation’s efforts to explore possibilities of using nuclear power for Energy generation.

Cabinet spokesman Minister Bandula Gunawardana said that Sri Lanka is seeking to increase and diversify its power production capacity. He added that the government is looking at nuclear power as a reliable and low-carbon option for the island’s energy mix as it aims to achieve carbon neutrality in the electricity sector by 2050. Membership in the conventions will be a step forward as per recommendations of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Sri Lanka had last year submitted a self-evaluation report to the IAEA. The atomic energy agency had asked Sri Lanka to further develop its pre-feasibility study on introducing a nuclear power programme. It was informed that the country needs to complete its analysis of the legal and regulatory framework required for nuclear power. This included preparations for establishing an independent regulatory body and the need to further develop relevant human resources and competencies required for a nuclear programme.