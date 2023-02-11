इंडियन आवाज़     11 Feb 2023 09:38:11      انڈین آواز
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe dedicates Jaffna Cultural Centre to the people

AMN/ WEB DESK

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe dedicated the Jaffna Cultural Centre (JCC) to the people. The centre was built under an Indian grant at a cost of 11 million dollars. Union Minister Dr. L. Murugan participated in the event and said that the centre is an iconic one. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the centre during his visit to Jaffna in 2015. He added that the centre will serve as a lasting symbol of India’s commitment to the people of Sri Lanka. He elaborated on the close ties between the two countries through several projects in the sectors of education, health, agriculture and beyond. He expressed happiness that India stood by Sri Lanka during its economic crisis and extended an assistance of 4 billion dollars. Dr. Murugan also mentioned that India was the first bilateral creditor to have proactively given financing assurances to the IMF. He expressed hope that both countries will further expand the cooperation. He highlighted the efforts made to improve connectivity between the two countries through resumption of Chennai-Jaffna flights and soon to commence passenger ferry services.

The Minister added that India has started its journey into Amrit Kaal and will achieve the development goals. He said that Sri Lanka has also started the journey towards its century with development in mind and India will continue to support Sri Lanka in its journey.

Noting that JCC is one of the major projects between the two countries, Sri Lankan President said that JCC is a gift to the island nation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He further said that the cultures of India and Sri Lanka are inseparable and shared, which makes it obligatory to develop and preserve it.

He named the centre as Saraswati Mahal which will serve to protect the cultural ties.

The President said that discussions are underway for economic development of Jaffna and Trincommalee Port. He added that discussions are also going on to strengthen energy sector. Mr. Wickremesinghe reiterated the need for Sri Lanka to embark on a new journey and reconciliation of all communities. He said that his policy is reconciliation, development and culture.  He added that Sri Lankan culture has been nurtured by Tamil culture in Jaffna which is inspired by Southern states in India.

