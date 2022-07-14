FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Jul 2022 07:46:23      انڈین آواز

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa emails his resignation letter to parliamentary speaker

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today emailed his resignation letter to the Parliament Speaker. Sri Lankan Speaker’s office said, the Speaker has received President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation letter. The embattled Sri Lankan President had fled to the Maldives earlier this week and on Thursday took a Saudi Airlines plane to Singapore.

The Singapore Government issued a statement on Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s landing at the Changi Airport, stating that the Sri Lankan President was granted permission to enter the city-state on a private visit. According to an official declaration from Singapore’s Foreign Ministry, Mr Rajapaksa has not asked for asylum and neither has he been granted any asylum.

Mr Rajapaksa went into hiding after demonstrators stormed his home on the 9th of July. Mr Rajapaksa and his wife later fled to the Maldives. Before leaving Colombo, he had assured leaders that he would send in his resignation. Soon after, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed as Sri Lanka’s interim President. Mr Wickremesinghe directed the military to do whatever is necessary to restore order after protesters stormed his office. Meanwhile, people have been staging nationwide protests demanding the resignation of both President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe. Sri Lanka has been suffering from its worst economic crisis in decades.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Pranavi leads by three shots as Seher falters in the 2nd round of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Pranavi Urs carded 2-over 71 and with an aggregate par 138 for 36 holes,  extended lead ...

Saina Nehwal, P V Sindhu and H S Prannoy advance to quarterfinal of Singapore Open Badminton

AMN Ace Indian shuttler P. V. Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and H. S. Prannoy today advanced to the quarterfinals of ...

Women’s Hockey World Cup India outplay Japan 3-1 to finish 9th

Harpal Singh Bedi Navneet Kaur led the charge as India overpowered formidable Japan 3-1, to finish 9th in t ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart